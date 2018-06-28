White House faces 30-day deadline to reunite migrants

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents who were forcibly separated at the Mexican border reunited within 30 days, sooner for youngsters under 5.

The deadline was set Tuesday night by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego after President Donald Trump's order ending his policy of separating families gave way to days of uncertainty, conflicting information and no word from the administration on when parents might see their children again.

"This situation has reached a crisis level," Sabraw wrote.

The ruling poses a host of logistical problems for the administration, and it was unclear how it would meet the deadline.

Health and Human Services, which is in charge of the children, referred questions to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the ruling makes it "even more imperative that Congress finally act to give federal law enforcement the ability to simultaneously enforce the law and keep families together."

"Without this action by Congress, lawlessness at the border will continue," the department said.

Sabraw, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, said children under 5 must reunited with their parents within 14 days.

He also issued a nationwide injunction against further family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit or doesn't want to be with the child, and ordered the government to provide phone contact between parents and their children within 10 days.