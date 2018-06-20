US commander warns against leaving Afghanistan too rapidly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle-hardened Army commander nominated to take over U.S. military operations in Afghanistan warned senators Tuesday that if America leaves the fight too rapidly, there is a risk Islamic State militants could merge with al-Qaida and plan attacks against the U.S. or its allies.

Lt. Gen. Scott Miller, a former Army Delta Force commando who heads U.S. Joint Special Operations Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that, if confirmed, he'll reassess the troop numbers in Afghanistan to see if the force size is right.

Any abrupt U.S. withdrawal, he said, could trigger consequences similar to what happened in Iraq in 2015. Three years after the U.S. pulled all troops out of Iraq after negotiations with the government there failed, the Iraqi military collapsed and many forces ran or surrendered to the Islamic State group as it seized swaths of territory across the country.