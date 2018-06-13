Unadilla Motocross hosts Loretta Lynn Regional Qualifier this weekend; Participants to benefit the local economy

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Motocross is set for a big weekend of racing this Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17, as the course will host the Northeast Amateur Motocross Regional. This event serves as the final step for racers from the Northeast Region who are attempting to qualify for the largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race to be held at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee –– the 37th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil.

Participants this weekend are just a small sample of the over 22,000 hopefuls from across the country who attempted to qualify for the AMA Amateur National Championship. Racers are expected from up and down the Eastern Seaboard as well as from Canada.

Hotels, restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations will feel the economic impact from this large group of racers and families who are traveling into the area from great distances beginning on Thursday.

Racers will be attempting to qualify for the Amateur National Motocross Championship in a wide variety of classes, from the Schoolboy class, for racers ages 12-17, all the way up to a senior division for riders over 50. There are also classes for both stock and modified machines. In total, there are 18 different classes of competition.