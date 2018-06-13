Week 8 brings a new leader for the South New Berlin Horseshoe league

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 13th, 2018

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Jumping from third placing in the standings to the top of the leader board, Lloyd BBQ is now holding first place in the South New Berlin Horseshoe League after week seven finished on June 6. With a current record of 17.5-6.5, George and Jared Hanslmaier edged out Mike Mead and Barry Conant, who have the same record of 17.5-6.5, with points.

The two teams are currently separated by a difference of 74 points between them.

Potter’s Tires (Billy Schermerhorn and John Edwards), sliding into the top three for the first time this season. Schermerhorn and Edwards hold a record of 17-7 and are ahead of the final two teams in the top five by just a half a game. Kelly’s Flowers (Ed Kohler and Lee Coon. held the top spot just a week ago, fell four spots in the standings and now hold fourth. Newton’s Reconditioning (Linda Ashcraft and John Newton) round out the top five.


