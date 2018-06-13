2018 MAC All-Stars selections announced; Afton’s Nabinger named Co-MVP

CHENANGO COUNTY – Earlier this week, the Midstate Athletic Conference baseball coaches announced their 2018 first, second, and honorable mention All-Star teams as well as the leagues most valuable players of the season.

Colin Nabinger of the Afton Crimson Knights and Andrew Santobuono of Unatego share the honor as co-MVPs for the season.

Nabinger spent his fair share on the mound for the Crimson Knights in their 11-5 season. With 54 total innings pitched, Nabinger recorded 100 strikeouts on the year. At the plate, he finished with a .510 batting average (25 hits in 49 plate appearances), nine RBI’s and 14 runs scored. Of his 25 hits, four were for doubles.

The Crimson Knight MVP is joined by his Afton teammates, Tyler King and Vince Caiati. Both were named to the first-team while Damion Relyea and Brady Buttice received second-team honors. Rounding out the All-Star selections for the Knights were Zack Alford, Kyle Grover and Antonio Derrigo. The three were selected as honorable mention honorees.