Airport Day allows public to take flight

NORWICH – Air force squadrons from around New York State flew into Norwich on Saturday to preserve United States aircraft history and inspire others to learn how to fly.

From 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. airplanes filled the Lt. Warren E. Eaton airport, and certain groups, like the Buffalo Heritage Squadron and EEA Young Eagles invited guests to take a look at the Norwich area––with a bird’s-eye-view.

“We love being able to get people into the sky,” said Buffalo Heritage Squadron Operations Officer Greg Barnhard.

Barnhard said the squadron is a not-for-profit organization based out of Akron, NY with the goal of sharing United States aircraft history and keeping its 1943 SNJ-4 plane in the sky.