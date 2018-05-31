Seventh Rock in the Park charity concert slated for July will be the last

BAINBRIDGE – After seven summers of hosting Rock in the Park charity concerts in Bainbridge and raising roughly $50,000 for local non-profits, event organizers have announced the Rock in the Park concert scheduled for Saturday, July 7 will be the event's last.

Rock in the Park organizer Jason Hall announced Wednesday the seventh Rock in the Park charity concert to be held in General Clinton Park featuring headlining act, TUSK, will be the final one.

"I hate to stop it but it's just time," said Hall, who has been organizing the annual event since its inception in 2012 along with his wife, Erica. "It's nobody's fault, everybody wants to help but they don't realize how much it takes."

TUSK, who has been dubbed by Hall as "...the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band," will perform at the final concert along with local bands Project Z, Burning Moonlight, Beard of Bees, Woodshed Prophets, and Wreckless Marci.