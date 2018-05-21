Grand jury indicts 11 for felony charges

NORWICH – After a series of decisions by a Chenango County Grand Jury, 11 people were indicted for felony crimes including making terroristic threats, criminal sale of a controlled substance, burglary, and driving while impaired by meth and other drugs with a baby in the vehicle.

• Regina M. Donovan, 39, of Norwich, was indicted for making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.

Allegedly, on March 20, while in the City of Norwich, Donovan told a Norwich Middle School Employee, “If someone touches my daughter again, I will make it rain blood on the Norwich Middle School.”

Donovan responded to the accusation by saying her conversation with the employee was blown out of proportion, and the school had consistently allowed her child to be bullied without major intervention.

• Mary A. Klemt, 55, of Maine, was indicted for two counts of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony.

Klemt allegedly wrote emails and a letter to the Norwich Police Department expressing her anger due to the release of a sex offender from the New York State Department of Corrections.

The indictment states she, “...did threaten in said letter that she was going to kill people in Chenango and Madison Counties by unknown means at an unknown date and time due to her being mad.”