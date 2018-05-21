Lady Blackhawks end season with a 22-run bang

WALTON – The Lady Blackhawks jumped out to a big 12-0 lead by the intermission of the third inning. Between the fourth and fifth innings, Oxford tacked on another 10 runs to defeat the host Walton Warriors on the road, 22-5 for the final game of the 2018 season.

Oxford’s Allison Beckwith did the damage on both sides of the ball as she pitched the full seven inning and went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in four RBIs for the day.

Beckwtih kicked off the Blackhawks’ scoring round in the top half of the first inning when she sent a deep fly ball to center field. With Karley Miller on third due to a passed ball and a stolen second base by Destiny Oralls, Beckwith scored both runners with the hit, making the score 2-0 after the fourth batter of the game.