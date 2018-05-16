Holy Family to host open house tonight

NORWICH – On Wednesday, May 16 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Holy Family School will host a Preschool and Pre-K open house and registration night for prospective students and their families.

There will be tours of the school offered and families will have the opportunity to meet next year’s teachers and view the classrooms.

The Preschool program, taught by Lana Benjamin, is a play-based and child centered environment. Children will experience intentional learning activities and open ended play. They learn age-appropriate independence and gain social/emotional confidence among their peers and school adults. Students will also begin the framework of early literacy and math skills. The preschool children participate in large amounts of indoor and outdoor of play.

The Pre-K program, taught by Rachel Ballin, will be exploring, discovering and creating through play/center-based, child-focused learning experiences. The program will work through the core subject areas with letter work and math skills, while also taking time to explore the natural world around them. Students will work together on mastering more independence, with focus on age appropriate skills. Most of all, they’ll have so much fun each day learning!

Both programs also focus on an introduction to the Catholic faith and children knowing God’s love for them.

For more information please call Holy Family School at (607)337-2207 or visit www.hfsnorwich.com.