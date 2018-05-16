Chenango schools budget and election results

Frank Speziale photo

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County residents voted on school district budgets and school board elections on Tuesday. The results are listed below.

Norwich City School District

NCSD residents voted to pass the district's $42.1 million budget with roughly 70 percent in favor by a vote of 671 to 280. The Guernsey Memorial Library budget was passed as well by a vote of 651 to 296, along with the district's bus proposition which passed by a vote of 679 to 262.

School board candidates Brian Burton, Brian Reid, and Jamie Maistros were elected to the three open seats on the board of education, beating out candidates Herb Ryan and Jennifer Collins. Burton received 659 votes, Reid 624 votes, Maistros 539 votes, Ryan 397 votes, and Collins 407 votes.

Unadilla Valley School District

UVCSD residents voted to pass the district's $20.2 millions budget with about 76 percent in favor by a vote of 137 to 44. Voters approved the district's bus lease proposition by a vote of 150 to 32, and also passed the proposition to fund the New Berlin Library by a vote of 82 to 22.