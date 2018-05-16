Crimson Knights slay last two MAC opponents

AFTON – The Crimson Knights baseball team used batting in one game and pitching in the other to win their last two games in the mini-MAC tournament they played in on Friday and Monday.

Afton faced a slight scare by Sidney in the seventh inning Monday afternoon but held onto their early lead to win 12-8.

The Warriors started the big offensive frame with a single by Nic Paternoster. Later on the in the inning, Paternoster was the first run to score during the eight run, one out rally.

The Crimson Knights’ closed the game out to prevent any further runs by the Warriors with relief pitcher Tyler King forcing one batter into an infield fly out and Damion Relyea making his batter ground out into a fielder’s choice.

The Afton offense came to play as they tallied seven runs in their first trip to the plate.

Relyea reached the base paths with a first-pitch, lead-off single to kick-off the Knights hefty offensive inning. He then stole third, putting himself into scoring position. His teammate Colin Nabinger saw the RBI opportunity and took advantage of it as he sent a line drive to left field, scoring Relyea.