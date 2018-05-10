Woman arrested in drug bust pleads guilty in court

NORWICH – A Norwich woman involved in a cocaine sale operation in the City of Norwich accepted a plea deal on Friday, and was sentenced to probation and treatment court.

Amanda Strozier, 29, of Norwich, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal nuisance as part of a plea deal.

The plea sentenced her to a year of interim probation, with the possibility of her charge being lowered to attempted criminal nuisance if she completes treatment court, and goes the year without committing crime.

She is also required to testify for the prosecution if needed.