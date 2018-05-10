Woman arrested in drug bust pleads guilty in court

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 10th, 2018

NORWICH – A Norwich woman involved in a cocaine sale operation in the City of Norwich accepted a plea deal on Friday, and was sentenced to probation and treatment court.

Amanda Strozier, 29, of Norwich, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal nuisance as part of a plea deal.

The plea sentenced her to a year of interim probation, with the possibility of her charge being lowered to attempted criminal nuisance if she completes treatment court, and goes the year without committing crime.

She is also required to testify for the prosecution if needed.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook