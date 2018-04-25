NYSEG power outage affects 1,800 people

Roughly 1,800 people lost power early Wednesday morning after a transformer issue caused two phases to burn down between Hale Street and Jones Avenue in Norwich, according NYSEG workers on the scene. NYSEG customers in Norwich, Preston, Oxford, Plymouth, Pharsalia, McDonough, and Guilford were affected by the outage. The malfunction occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Route 12, and NYSEG first responded at 3:10 a.m. South Broad Street was closed between Hale Street and Prentice Street on Wednesday morning as NYSEG employees worked to repair the lines. NYSEG workers had restored power to all affected customers by 7:30 a.m.