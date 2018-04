Saturday afternoon marked the first annual Cars and Credit Mini Baseball Tournament, hosted by the Norwich Purple Tornado. Here is a picture of the All-Tournament team honorees. From left to right is Marcus Cashman (Norwich), Mike Trevisani (Norwich), Anson Curtis (Mount Markham), MVP J.T. Vinal (Norwich), Troy Slentz (Edmeston), Wyatt Kiff (Sidney) and Cameron Chabot (Sidney). (Submitted photo, Tracie Vinal)