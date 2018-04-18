Tractor-trailer crash kills transported cows on highway ramp

CHENANGO, N.Y. (AP) — A tractor-trailer loaded with cattle has overturned on the ramp of an upstate New York highway, killing at least four cows.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the rig carrying 33 cows from Vernon, New York to Pennsylvania overturned around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound ramp to Interstate 81 in the town of Chenango.

The sheriff's office says the driver went around the curve too fast, causing the weight of the cattle to shift and topple the trailer.

Crews from a nearby farm helped law enforcement remove the cattle from the trailer.

The trucker was ticketed for driving at an unsafe speed.