Guilford Historical Society cancels this year's Guilford Day

GUILFORD – The Guilford Historical Society (GHS) Board of Trustees, who sponsored Guilford Day 2018, have decided to suspend plans for Guilford Day until next year, and the GHS Board and members will instead focus their time and efforts on the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Guilford Historical Society.

This decision was reached after discussion and consideration of the several issues surrounding Guilford Day, including the need of additional committee members to lead and assist with the planning and executing this community event and a concern about taking on too much at one time for this small community.