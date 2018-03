CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango Bird Club begins its program season with a presentation titled “New York Birds and Landscapes” on Wednesday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Environmental Education Center’s Bird Exhibit Cabin.

Wells Horton, local landscape and nature photographer will be the guest presenter. Wells will share his experiences traveling around New York State and capturing images of birds and landscapes. Wells’ patience and eye for beautiful scenery results in breathtaking photos.