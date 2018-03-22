Norwich superintendent reviews safety after middle school threat leads to arrest

NORWICH – Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O’Sullivan provided an update on the district’s efforts to be prepared for any internal or external crisis at the board of education meeting Wednesday night, in the wake of a threat made Tuesday when a parent allegedly told a staff member they were going to “make it rain blood in the middle school.”

The parent has since been arrested and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, O’Sullivan said. “We did a brief investigation, we called the police, sent out an email to all staff...We thought it warranted the attention of the Norwich Police who followed up with an investigation.”

The name of the parent was not made public at the meeting. Arrest records show the only person arrested for aggravated harassment in the second degree was Regina M. Donovan, 40, of Norwich on Tuesday.

The Norwich Police Department confirmed Thursday the nature of Donovan’s charge was making a threat at the school. She was released after her arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned in Norwich City Court on April 3 at 1:30 p.m.