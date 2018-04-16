Final murder trial witnesses testify on lack of defendant's DNA

NORWICH – The Coates murder trial continued Friday as forensic scientists explained ways the defendant's DNA may have been removed from the crime scene.

Jeremy Coates, 47, of Greene, has been accused of killing 58-year-old veteran, David Green, and is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and robbery. According to District Attorney Joseph McBride, Coates killed Green by striking him with multiple objects, including a 75-pound piece of slate, and then removed his own DNA from the scene by washing and burning it away.

Two forensic scientists testified on Friday for the prosecution, and New York State Forensic Scientist Kristine Robinson said there is no DNA evidence linking Coates to the murder.