Jason Ricci & JJ Appleton to perform at CAC

NORWICH — On the heels of a blistering 2018 Chenango Blues Festival appearance, bluesharp flamethrower Jason Ricci and side pal JJ Appleton are still hitting the touring trail hard with a blues-driven acoustic appearance on April 21 at the Chenango Arts Council's (CAC) Kappel Theater, Norwich.

While many a Blues Fest die-hard can recall catching Ricci in action along the Blues circuit with either one of his former supporting acts—The New Blood or The Bad Kind—the Spring performance at the historic 515-seat former high school auditorium in downtown Norwich will be a first for both Ricci, Appleton, and first act The Nate Gross Band slated for 7 p.m.

The award-winning blues harp master and internationally touring singer/songwriter/guitarist will be joined by bassist Derek Nievergelt, a Berklee College of Music alumni and accomplished soundtrack producer.