Greene sweeps match; Norwich loses by 1 to senior Spartans

GREENE – The Trojans of Greene swept Hancock at the tennis courts on Tuesday, winning the match 5-0 for the home win.

The Trojans’ top singles player, Kevin Gyurik took the first set win with a 7-5 tiebreaker over Michael Argiros of Hancock. The two continue to play a close match but Gyurik again won the second set 6-4, taking the point for Greene.

Brandon Whitaker of the home Trojans dominated his match taking both set with scores of 6-0 and 6-3 as he defeated Hancock’s Porter Crawson.

In the final singles match, Ryan Callan of Hancock gave Garrett Anders a run for the match win in the first set as the two ended with a 7-6 tiebreaker. However, the set was in favor of Anders, giving him the one set lead. In the second set, Anders took care of Callan early, putting him away with a set score of 6-3.

On the doubles side, first doubles partners Mary Borchardt and Sophia Brown of Greene won their two sets 6-1 and 6-2, giving the Trojans their fourth team point of the match.

The final match of the event was between Tommy Tran and Kelly Darling of Greene versus Makenna Loucks and Trinity Crawson. The match favors the Trojans’ doubles team as they took both sets 6-0, giving Greene the match sweep.