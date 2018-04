UNATEGO – In a game that remained scoreless through the first five innings, Unatego’s Dawson Wilsey took advantage of a Crimson Knight throwing error in bottom of the eighth to take the 2-1 win over Afton on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Spartans scored due to an error, putting the first run on the board for either team.

Afton’s catcher Vincent Caiati scored on a safety squeeze by teammate Zack Alford, tying the game a one run a piece.