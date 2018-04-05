Golden Foundation showcases 18 master artists

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 5th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – The sixth annual art show sponsored by the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation "Made in Paint," is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, and the public is invited to attend.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7 the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation will reveal 33 pieces of artwork created by 18 select artists from around the world. Along with the art, the foundation will provide wine, cheese, and other snacks people can enjoy throughout the night.

The kick-off event for the gallery will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and is located inside the Golden Artist Colors' headquarters at 188 Bell Road, New Berlin. The Made in Paint artwork will be on display from April 7 to July 27.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook