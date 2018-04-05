Golden Foundation showcases 18 master artists

NEW BERLIN – The sixth annual art show sponsored by the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation "Made in Paint," is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, and the public is invited to attend.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7 the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation will reveal 33 pieces of artwork created by 18 select artists from around the world. Along with the art, the foundation will provide wine, cheese, and other snacks people can enjoy throughout the night.

The kick-off event for the gallery will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and is located inside the Golden Artist Colors' headquarters at 188 Bell Road, New Berlin. The Made in Paint artwork will be on display from April 7 to July 27.