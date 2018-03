Frank Speziale Photo.

After starting off as a part-time employee in 2011, Eileen Egnaczak recently became the owner of the Subway located in the Norwich Walmart on Route 12. Eileen was very thankful for the support of her friends and family throughout the process.

Egnaczak spoke about the experience and said, "I was born and raised in Norwich, and I've had many jobs over the years, but I guess the day I walked into Subway my fate was sealed. I've never had a job that I've loved so much."