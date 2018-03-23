Prosecution refuses plea-deal during an admission because co-defendent was not named

NORWICH – As part of a plea deal the Chenango County Court received testimony from a Norwich man on his prior cocaine transactions, but when prosecutors accused him of working with another and he denied it, the District Attorney's Office refused his attempt to plea guilty and returned him to jail instead

Alan S. Banks II, 50, of Norwich, was indicted on four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and in Friday's County Court session he admitted that he sold cocaine to multiple people out of his apartment on Silver Street. The District Attorney's Office has insisted he did not act alone and when Banks decline to name an other defendant in the case the deal was canceled.