NCSD discusses athletic director position, legal fees at board meeting

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District Board of Education held its monthly meeting Wednesday night where it debated whether the district is legally liable for not having a state certified athletic director.

Relating to that conversation the school district also revealed a rapid increase in legal fees from the previous school year, with costs already more than triple last year's total, and there are still four months left in the school year.

Certified athletic director liability

Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan noted a state education department regulation that says, "Each district...shall employ a director physical education and administrative and supervisory service." Currently, NCSD has an Athletic Coordinator, Lee Supensky, who has agreed to maintain the position through the end of the school.

O'Sullivan said on September 4 of last year, the district received a letter from Dr. Ed Erickson requesting a board investigation into the athletic department as a result of recent coaching controversies and the fact the district's then Athletic Director, Joe Downey, did not have State Education Department (SED) certification. He questioned if the district could be liable for this.