JOHNSON CITY – The Canasawacta Country Club sponsored team at the 19th annual boys Stars and Stripes Classic held the lead through three quarters Wednesday night against team Burger King. However, a 24 point fourth from the players of Burger King led to the come from behind win, 89-82 at Davis College.

Canasawacta Country Club, mostly comprised of players hailing from Chenango County, jumped out to an early 20-16 lead following the end of the first quarter.