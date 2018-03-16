'Chenango County in the Great War' now on display

NORWICH – A new exhibit entitled ‘Chenango County in the Great War’ is now on display at the Chenango County Historical Society in observance of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The exhibit highlights the contributions of Chenango County soldiers, Lt. Warren E. Eaton, DSC, Gilbert S. Gibson, Floyd O. Etheridge, and Barrett V. Northrup, and also includes displays that illustrate the role of women in the war. Several firsthand artifacts and documents are also featured throughout the exhibit, which is open through the day before Veteran’s Day on November 10.