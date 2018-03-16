All-American BMX rides in weekend double-header

ENDICOTT – A total of 18 All-American BMX team riders raced at Grippen Park BMX over the course of Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11.

The BMX squad preformed to their usual standards as no racer placed outside the top four on Saturday. 10 riders raced in eight different classes, with the oldest being in the 17-20 expert class.

Flying Fynlee Ballin was the first All-American BMX rider to place at the top of the podium, taking first-place in the balance bike class.

New to the team this season, Chloe Smith grabbed a third-place finish in the 7-year old novice class.

Camyrn ‘Crazy Legs’ Searfoss placed second in the 9-year old novice class while teammate Liam ‘Bad to the Bone’ Ballin stood with her on the podium in fourth-place.

The last of the novice class riders was Calvin Smith, who is also new to All-American BMX this season. Smith raced his way to a second-place finish in the 10-year old group of novice class.