SHERBURNE – On Tuesday, March 13, the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders Athletic Department welcomed parents, student-athletes, coaches, teachers, and community members to the auditorium to recognize athletes at the school’s annual Winter Sports Awards Banquet.

Each varsity coach of the nine sports S-E offered in the Winter sports season handed out three to four awards based on the performance, attitude, and work-ethic among other attributes to members of the their teams.