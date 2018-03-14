Norwich 6th grader takes third at Regional Spelling Bee

NORWICH – Much like her third-round word, Norwich sixth-grader Leona Tyler made an impression Saturday, March 10, during the 16th annual Regional Spelling Bee at SUNY Oneonta.

One of 23 local middle school champions to reach the regional stage at Goodrich Theater, Leona made it to the 10th round and finished third overall.

The Norwich Middle School champ correctly spelled tough words such as “sitzmark” in the third round and “kirtle” in the eighth. A sitzmark is an impression made in the snow by a skier falling backward. A kirtle is a coat worn by men in the Middle Ages.