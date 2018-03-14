start School Closings and Delays have been reported. Click Here for Complete List end
Village of New Berlin reviews grant and public record keeping

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 14th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – Several topics were discussed at Tuesday's board of trustees meeting in the Village of New Berlin, including inaccurate meeting minutes, $10,000 or more worth of discrepancies in ambulance calls, and the purchase of new thermal cameras.

Before the meeting commenced Trustee Carol Riley announced the village's meeting minutes, which serve as the boards official public record, should not be used as a reference for the meeting's occurrences. Officials said the minutes did not always reflect what took place.

"The best thing is to come to the meetings and to hear it firsthand––not taking things off of the minutes, especially because the minutes are old," said Riley.


