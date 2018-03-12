Robotics team T-Rx 145 wins major award at regionals

UTICA – T-Rx 145 FIRST Robotics team competed in the FIRST Power Up Central New York Regional at SUNY Polytechnic Institute from March 1 to March 4 bringing home the Imagery Award as well as ranking among the top-10 teams overall in the 35-team regional.

Comprised of students from Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville, Unadilla Valley, and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Team T-Rx went 7-5 in its 3v3 qualification matches to reach the quarterfinal round.

Eight alliances were formed for the regional playoffs and although Team T-Rx's Alliance 6 lost its two quarterfinal matches, the team went on to win an individual team honor, the Imagery Award, awarded to a team that has exhibited attractiveness in engineering and outstanding visual aesthetic integration of machine and team appearance.