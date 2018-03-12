Knights end the rolling Storm’s season

Frank Speziale Photo

SYRACUSE – Holding a two point lead with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Unadilla Valley Storm boys basketball team saw the win and a trip to the New York State final four within reach.

That quickly changed when Dante Cuttino finished a reverse layup to start a 10-0 by the Knights of Tully.

The Storm couldn’t fully recover as Tully finished the game with the lead and the final score of 56-40.

Starting out in their man-to-man defense, focusing their efforts on Joe Crawford and Jake Edinger of Tully.

UV’s Dante Dye struck first, like he had in both the semifinal and finals of the Section IV tournament.

However, unlike those two games, the Storm did not jump out to a big lead. In fact, the game went basket for basket throughout the first three quarters.

The first quarter ended in a 10-10 tie, six points coming from deep three-pointers by Dante Dye.

In the second quarter, Unadilla Valley stopped the Knights on a few defensive possessions, causing turnovers. This aided in the Storm’s four point lead at the half.