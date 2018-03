The Norwich Purple Tornado Wrestling team capped off their 2017-18 season Wednesday night at the Section IV banquet. Tyler Rice (far left) was named the sections Division-II Most improved Wrestler while teammate Dante Geislinger (front) was awarded the Section IV Most Outstanding Wrestler of Division-II. Seniors Brennan Slater and Ty Rifanburg were also present to accept the runner-up Team Award along with head coach Bob Hagenbuch (far right). (Submitted photo)