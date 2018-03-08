State recalls potentially dangerous cheese from South New Berlin

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 8th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – The New York State Department of Agriculture recalled raw goat milk cheese made by a small company in South New Berlin after cheese from the company tested positive for a dangerous bacteria known as Listeria.

On Monday the New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball warned consumers not to consume The Maiden’s Creamery “Wild Meadow” raw goat milk cheese made by Mark Harvey due to possible Listeria contamination. To date, no illnesses have been reported to the Department in connection with this product.

"No one has complained about any illnesses, at all." said the creamery owner, Mark Harvey in regards to the state's recall.


