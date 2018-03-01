Chenango County weather forecast: 1 to 1.5 feet of snow

CHENANGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service at Binghamton is estimating 12 to 18 inches of snowfall throughout Chenango County from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Rain is expected to develop Thursday afternoon before transitioning to snow in the evening. The City of Norwich/Chenango County Emergency Operations Center estimates snow will accumulate at 1 to 2 inches per hour on Friday.

"One of the biggest things with this storm is – pretty typical with a March snowstorm – it's going to be elevation dependent. So the higher amounts are going to be in the higher elevations, and we'll see lower amounts, but it's still going to be a pretty significant snowstorm," said Chenango County Emergency Management Officer A. Wesley Jones.

The City of Norwich/Chenango County Emergency Operations Center also predicts the possibility of downed trees and power lines as a result of a combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds.

Local weather updates can be found on the City of Norwich/Chenango County Emergency Center's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorwichEMO/, or on the National Weather Service at Binghamton's website at www.weather.gov/bgm/.