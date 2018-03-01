Chenango County grand jury indicts 16 with felonies

NORWICH – A Chenango County grand jury met last week and indicted 16 individuals on felony criminal offenses, including counts of sexually abusing of minors, selling drugs, and theft.

• Tanya L. Darrah, 39, was indicted on two offenses after she allegedly subjected a child under the age of 11 to sexual contact.

Sometime between 2010 and 2011, Darrah's indictment claims she force a youth to perform a sexual act on her. She was indicted for sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

• David G. Shaffer, 55, was indicted on six offenses after allegedly sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 13.

The indictment claims that during the month of November 2017, Shaffer forcibly grabbed the victim and kissed her while being told to stop at two separate locations. He was indicted for two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony, two counts of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

• Robert E. Baker, was indicted on three offenses after he allegedly sexually abused a woman who is diagnosed with a mental disability.

In December 2017, Baker's indictment states he touched the victims private area. He is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disable person, a class E felony, second-degree sexual abuse, a class A misdemeanor, and forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

• Sandy L. Beeching, 37, was indicted on one offense after he allegedly sold cocaine.

In January 2018, Beeching's indictment says that he sold cocaine in the City of Norwich. He was indicted for one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.