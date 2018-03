UNADILLA – New York State Police at Sidney completed a two-months long narcotics investigation on Friday, February 23 with the arrest of three individuals for criminal possession of controlled substance in the first degree, a class A-I felony, and other charges.

Darryl R. Lloyd, 35, Justin A. Lloyd, 27, and Nicole S. Ruiz, 27, were taken into custody without incident Friday after authorities executed a search warrant at 627 Prentice Gorge Road in the Town of Unadilla.