No. 1 Bobcats are back to the Section IV finals; Will face Watkins Glen for second straight year

Frank Speziale Photo

CORTLAND – The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats shot 15-for-17 (88 percent) from the free throw line Wednesday night against Chenango County and MAC Conference foe Greene Trojans. The Trojans shot a perfect 100 percent from the charity stripe but only only took four shots from the line for the entirety of the contest. As the Bobcats won by 13 with a final score of 43-34, one can’t help but notice that the free-throws were the difference.

These two teams had met twice prior to Wednesday’s game, both wins going in favor of top team in the New York State Rankings, Bainbridge-Guilford. However, Greene had held the Lady Bobcats to their lowest point total in the second meeting.

The Trojans head coach Dave Gorton and the head coach of B-G, Bob Conway, know either other very well as far as game strategy as the two have coached each against one another for more than a decade. Both can make adjustments in the game accordingly but the other will answer by making the change to match.

But this chess match was of a different setting as it was the Section IV Class C semifinal game at SUNY Cortland.

With the first seven minutes of the game going back-and-forth, Greene held close to trail by just 2 points.

But the Bobcats’ Abi Selfridge hit her shot, the turnaround 15-footer, then teammate Jill Cannistra drilled home B-G’s third three-pointer of the game and the game opened up to a seven point lead. Megan Palmatier hit one of her two free-throws to make the final point of the first quarter to make the score 12-4.

The second quarter was the Trojans’ quarter. McKenna Sergi scored the first points in the stanza and Emma Smith followed after spinning down the lane for the finished. The two baskets quickly cut the Bobcat lead in half.