Tips to getting permission to trespass during the outdoor sports seasons

Eric Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – One of the greatest problems that many outdoorsmen (and women) face is finding new places to hunt, fish, trap, etc. Some people have their own property to use but not everyone is this lucky. And with fishing as well as turkey season vastly approaching, you may be wonder where to go.

While we are spoiled by a great amount of state-owned property locally that is open to public use for hunting, fishing, and trapping, some people may prefer to try to find a nice secluded private place to be without worrying about someone else coming along and bothering them.

To have this, you must ask for a landowner’s permission to step foot on their property. Without their permission, you are trespassing and can get in trouble if the landowner contacts the authorities.

Over the course of the past decade, there are a few tips that I have found to be pretty useful when talking to a landowner about getting permission to hunt/fish/trap their property.

First, try to look presentable. You don’t need to be wearing a suit and tie but try not to show up in a beer-company tee shirt full of holes and with the sleeves cut off. You are trying to convince the landowner that you are going to be respectful of their property, so look like you take care of your own property.