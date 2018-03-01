Sabers hold on against tough Lady Tornado defense

CONKLIN – The Sabers of Susquehanna Valley again topped the Lady Tornado in the Section IV Class B semifinal game Wednesday night. But the final score of 53-35 doesn’t reflect the play of the game.

‘Tough as nails’ as head coach Josh Bennett best described the play of his Norwich team as they played in the always tenacious crowd of the No.1 team in the state for Class B and currently undefeated at 20-0.

The Purple led 13-7 after the first quarter, holding the Sabers to just two made baskets from the floor and three made free-throws. In the eight minutes, Norwich received points from six different players – including a three from both Nicole Jeffrey and Triniti Myers.

But in the second quarter, the Lady Tornado were held to just a three by Sydney Coggins.

“It was like we stopped scoring for eight minutes. We couldn’t figure out how to get it in the rim,” said Bennett. “We struggled with the pressure. We had struggle scoring and we couldn’t stop them every possession.