Norwich qualifies six for New York State Indoor Track and Field Meet

ITHACA – Following a strong showing at the Section IV Championships, the Norwich Indoor Track and Field team will send six to the New York State Championship meet in Staten Island this Saturday, March 3.

The 4x200 relay team of David Berger, Eric Conant, Nick Barber and Gabe Gawronski broke the school’s indoor track record at the sectional meet a few weeks ago. This past weekend, they lowered their time to break the own record and will move on to states after taking first in the event with a time of 1:35.69.

Conant also qualified for the state meet individually in the 55-meter dash. After a video had to be reviewed to determine the winner, Conant pulled out the close first place finish with a time of 6.76 seconds, just tenths of a second ahead of Lansing’s Dakota Edwards.