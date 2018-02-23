Relay for Life of Chenango County holds 2018 kick-off meeting

Relay for Life of Chenango County gathered for its 2018 kick-off meeting on Tuesday night to discuss some of the finer details about this year's event slated for Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. in Norwich's East Park––including the fact that this year's Relay for Life will be Wizard of Oz themed. Pictured here, back: Lauren Howell, Chris Johnson, Lesa Babcock, Wilma Tracy, Tiffany Clum, and Lynne Robertson. Front: Eileen O’Leary, Deb Myers, Joan Bradley, and American Cancer Society staff partner Heather Brewster. Missing: John DeSarro, Marie DeSarro, Kristina Shaw, and Melissa Eaton. (Grady Thompson photo)

