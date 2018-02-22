Norwich school district discusses security in wake of Florida shooting

NORWICH – In the wake of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week that left 17 students dead and rekindled a national debate, Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan discussed some of school district's processes in the event of a school emergency.

During Wednesday's meeting, O'Sullivan presented graphics that displayed data showing the spread of school shootings across the country since the year 1991. He noted that school shootings are occurring nationwide on almost a monthly basis in present day.

"I don't know if it's a mental health issue, I don't know if it's a gun control issue. All I know is we've got red dots spreading across the country and if these were airplanes going down, we would have solved this problem a long time ago," said O'Sullivan, referring to a graphic that depicted school shootings in America.

O'Sullivan described a two-pronged approach used by the district to help ensure one of these tragedies doesn't manifest in Norwich schools: the first being developing solid relationships with students, and the second being developing concrete plans that would combat any potential external threats.