The Last Hoorah; final days to hunt for squirrels, rabbits and ruffed grouse

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 22nd, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – With the recent weather, it definitely seems like spring is just around the corner. The snow is melting and the creeks are up.

While some may be trying to get all the ice fishing in that they can, others are going to take advantage of the nice weather to get some small game hunting in during the last days of the season.

Rabbit, squirrel, and ruffed grouse seasons all end on February 28. This last little bit of season is a great way to get some fresh air, put some wear on your boots, and add a wild game dinner to your diet.

When hunting for squirrels, look in areas where the snow has melted and the ground has been exposed. They should be out looking for their buried treasures from the fall.

If you hunt with a small caliber rifle, get in position so you can see for a good distance but will have a safe background to shoot into.


