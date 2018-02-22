Section IV Hall of Fame to induct five athletes and one coach from the county

CHENANGO COUNTY – On March 3, the Section IV Athletic Council will host their annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The ceremony will take place between the first and second scheduled game for the finals held at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. 17 athletes and four coaches from Section IV will be honored as this years inductees.

Of the 21, six hail from Chenango County Schools. Bradley Belden, Renee Kemmerer (Ferrara), John Paul “J.P.” O’Connor, Cheri Peck (Hess) and Brandon Sleezer will be honored as the five athletes while New Berlin’s long-time coach Frank Johnson is one of four coaches to be inducted this season. All six athletes have their careers profiled below:

Bradley Belden, Edmeston Central School

Brad was a very competitive athlete in three varsity sports at Edmeston Central School. He really hated to lose but took it in stride. As you will see, between soccer and baseball he was on the winning end most of the time.

This was due to his leadership.

Brad was a large part of two NYSPHSAA Championship teams, one in his junior year for soccer and the other was in his senior year for baseball. Belden also lettered in basketball two years and averaged 14.6 points his senior year. During his junior and senior years of soccer, the team record was 40-4-2.

During his three years of baseball, the Panthers record was 68-5 and 50-1 during his junior and senior years.

Brad was a three time Tri-Valley All-Star first team member in soccer. In 2003, he was The Daily Star Co-Player of the Year. Belden recorded 53 goals and 27 assists in his last two seasons of his soccer career.

Belden was a Tri-Valley All-Star first team selection in his sophomore and senior years in baseball. He received a nod for The Daily Star First Team in his senior year in baseball.

Belden collected who Edmeston Scholar Awards in his junior and senior years and was a big part of Edmeston winning the title in baseball, coming on in relief in the Championship game to get the win.

During three years of baseball he had 90 stolen bases, 102 RBI’s, batted .389 and had an on base percentage of .557.

Brad was a joy to work with and was a gentleman on and off the field. He is more than worthy of this selection to the Section IV Hall of Fame.

Renee Kemmerer (Ferrara), Afton Central School

Renee was a three sport standout at Afton Central School participating in field hockey, basketball and softball.

She was selected as a first team all-state player in field hockey and softball multiple times and earned second team All-State honors in basketball. Renee was also honored locally as the Daily Star Player of the Year three separate times; twice as a softball player in 2003 and 2004, and once as a basketball player in 2004.

In 2004, Renee was also selected to the All Metro Team for basketball. During the 2004 basketball season, Renee averaged 20.2 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. In the same season, she scored the 1,700th point of her career while helping her team to the state semifinals.

Renee holds Afton scoring records in field hockey and basketball while playing for eight Section IV and four NYSPHSAA championship teams.