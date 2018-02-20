Farmers address Congress on rural priority issues

NEW YORK – Representatives from the New York State Farm Bureau traveled to the nation’s capital last week and discussed several challenges facing farming communities.

“Milk prices are in their fourth year of a low-price cycle, net farm income continues to fall, and it is a struggle for most farms in this farm economy,” said New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher during a press conference Tuesday.

Fisher said the bureau would like to see programs relating to Dairy Revenue Protection, Whole Farm Revenue Protection, and cost-sharing conservation make their way into new legislature––especially the upcoming Farm Bill renewal.

He explained that a Dairy Revenue Protection program would allow farmers to buy a commodity insurance, which would let individuals choose the value of milk that would be protected as well as the amount of production to cover.