Lady Vikings handout early tournament upset to move into quarterfinals

FABIUS – The Lady Vikings pulled out the 40-28 upset against the seven-seed Fabius-Pompey on Friday night, moving into the quarterfinal round of the Section III Class D girls Tournament.

Just one week earlier, Fabius-Pompey bead Otselic Valley by 15 points. “We knew going into it that it was going to be a battle that we needed to go into from the first whistle,” said Vikings head coach Nicholle Lippert.

For the entire 32 minutes of the game, the lady Vikings played with intensity.

Trailing by just three after the opening quarter, OV climbed their way back to a tie at 13-13 going into halftime.